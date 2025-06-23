Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as markets apparently took the U.S. strikes against nuclear targets in Iran in their stride and waited to see how Iran reacts and what happens to Tehran's nuclear program.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that the strikes had "devastated the Iranian nuclear program", though some officials cautioned that the extent of the damage was unclear.

Oil prices gave up early gains after rising over 4 percent early in the session in a knee-jerk reaction to the escalating conflict in the region, which began with an Israeli attack against Iran on 13 June.

It remains to be seen whether Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's crude passes. Much of East Asia relies heavily on oil imported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold edged lower in Asian trade as geopolitical and tariff uncertainties lifted the dollar.

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets reversed initial losses to end higher. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.65 percent to 3,381.58 while the Hang Seng index settled 0.67 percent higher at 23,689.13.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Pound plunges to one-month low against dollar; GBPINR edges slightly higher

Northern Arc Capital rallies after Madhusudan Kela's fund picks stake

P&G Hygiene appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story