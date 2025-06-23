Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that the strikes had "devastated the Iranian nuclear program", though some officials cautioned that the extent of the damage was unclear.
Oil prices gave up early gains after rising over 4 percent early in the session in a knee-jerk reaction to the escalating conflict in the region, which began with an Israeli attack against Iran on 13 June.
It remains to be seen whether Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world's crude passes. Much of East Asia relies heavily on oil imported through the Strait of Hormuz.
Gold edged lower in Asian trade as geopolitical and tariff uncertainties lifted the dollar.
Mainland China and Hong Kong markets reversed initial losses to end higher. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.65 percent to 3,381.58 while the Hang Seng index settled 0.67 percent higher at 23,689.13.
