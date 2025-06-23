Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as markets apparently took the U.S. strikes against nuclear targets in Iran in their stride and waited to see how Iran reacts and what happens to Tehran's nuclear program.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that the strikes had "devastated the Iranian nuclear program", though some officials cautioned that the extent of the damage was unclear.

Oil prices gave up early gains after rising over 4 percent early in the session in a knee-jerk reaction to the escalating conflict in the region, which began with an Israeli attack against Iran on 13 June.