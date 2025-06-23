Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
With effect from 01 July 2025

The Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care at its meeting held on 23 June 2025 has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 01 July 2025.

Gaurav Bhartia currently leads Sales Finance for P&G India. He has a diverse experience spanning over a decade with P&G, across multiple categories and markets, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses. In his past assignments, Mr. Gaurav Bhartia has had significant contribution towards driving business growth and improving structural margins & profitability, while navigating macro-economic uncertainties. He is passionate about coaching and invests time building capability for finance and broader multi-functional teams. He is a mentor to many in the organization and fosters a culture of performance and collaboration for sustained excellence. He is a strong advocate of P&G's culture of simplification and efficiency. After a successful internship stint with P&G, he joined P&G full time in 2014 as a graduate from IIM Bangalore. He holds a B. Tech. degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

