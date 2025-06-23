ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions has announced that it has received an additional work order worth Rs 46.51 lakh from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL), based in Meerut.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of manpower services for 26 resources, including Administrative Operators, Office Assistants, and Executive Assistants. The contract period is set to commence on 1st July 2025 and will continue until 31st March 2026, with the possibility of further extension.

The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.