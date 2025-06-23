ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions has announced that it has received an additional work order worth Rs 46.51 lakh from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL), based in Meerut.According to an exchange filing, the order is for the supply of manpower services for 26 resources, including Administrative Operators, Office Assistants, and Executive Assistants. The contract period is set to commence on 1st July 2025 and will continue until 31st March 2026, with the possibility of further extension.
The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related parties, and that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.
ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.
The counter rose 0.57% to Rs 509.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app