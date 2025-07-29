Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 4.45% to 11.53

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,843.40, a premium of 22.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,821.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 140.20 points or 0.57% to 24,821.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.45% to 11.53.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News