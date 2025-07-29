Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slipped 4.45% to 11.53

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 24,843.40, a premium of 22.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,821.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 140.20 points or 0.57% to 24,821.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.45% to 11.53.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 24,800; realty shares rally

Amber Enterprises jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Larsen & Toubro bags mega order for Hydrocarbon Offshore biz in Middle East

Go Digit General Insurance climbs after strong Q1 numbers

Bharat Seats rises as Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 9 cr

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story