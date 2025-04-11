Market set to begin on a sour note, humming to the global blues

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures were trading 110.50 points lower in early trade, indicating a potentially weak opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,358.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,976.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 27827.77 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures is down 343 points, indicating a drop in the US stocks today.

Asian equity markets slumped Friday morning, as hopes of relief from President Trump's tariff pause were quickly dashed by an intensifying trade war with China.

The White House clarified Thursday that tariffs on Chinese imports now stand at a staggering 145%, following a social media post by Trump on Truth Social, where he declared a 125% "reciprocal" tariff in retaliation for Beijings countermeasures.

Investors had initially cheered Trumps announcement that non-retaliating countries would see their tariffs cut to just 10%, rolling back the steep "Liberation Day" tariffs imposed on April 2. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified that the reduced tariff rate applies to all countries except China, with sector-specific tariffs remaining untouched.

Meanwhile, Beijing hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%, up from 34% the day beforea direct response to Washingtons aggressive stance. These new duties came into effect immediately.

China's commerce ministry emphasized a willingness to engage in dialoguebut only on the basis of mutual respect and equality. Behind the scenes, China is also reportedly rallying other nations to form a united front against what it views as Washingtons economic aggression.

Investors worried that the trade spat between the two largest economies in the world could easily result in a global recession. Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday, called the tariffs a national crisis and pledging to prioritize negotiations with the U.S.

Wall Street had a rough Thursday. Hopes of a 90-day tariff extension were not enough to soothe nerves, with the S&P 500 plunging 3.46%, the NASDAQ tumbling 4.31%, and the Dow losing 2.5%. Adding to the uncertainty, the first-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday, with major banks set to report.

U.S. consumer prices rose 2.4% in the 12 months through March, easing from Februarys 2.8%. On a month-to-month basis, prices actually declined by 0.1%, raising fresh questions about inflation trends and Fed policy going forward.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with modest losses on Wednesday, weighed down by weak global cues and escalating trade tensions. This decline came despite the Reserve Bank of Indias decision to cut interest rates and adopt an accommodative policy stance. The Nifty 50 ended the session below the 22,400 mark. Sectorally, PSU banks, IT, and pharma stocks came under pressure, while FMCG and consumer durables witnessed buying interest. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 379.93 points or 0.51% to 73,847.15. The Nifty 50 index lost 136.70 points or 0.61%, to 22,399.15.

The stock market was closed on Thursday in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

