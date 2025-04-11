Stock Alert: TCS, Coromandel Intl, JSW Energy, Biocon, Jindal Stainless Steel

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and National Aluminium Company shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 April 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 1.69% while revenue from operations increased 5.29% in Q4 March 2024.

Coromandel International has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aabia Mining Company, Maaden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers.e

JSW Energys wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has acquired 4.7 GW renewable energy (RE) platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has scored a major win with the U.S. FDA approving JOBEVNE (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Roche's blockbuster cancer drug Avastin.

Olectra Greentech has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 421.01 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.98 crore from Indian Railways RCF Kapurthala for the manufacturing and supplying of coach seats.

Avalon Technologies board of directors has approved a proposal to invest in Zepco Technologies (Zepco). It will invest in Zepco by subscribing to equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at a price of Rs 306.55 per security, inclusive of premium, with a face value of Rs 10, through cash consideration.

Jindal Stainless said that its Ghaziabad-based subsidiary, JSL Super Steel, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sunsure Energy to source 11 MWp of solar power from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh.

