Market snaps 3-days loosing streak; Nifty settles above 24,800; realty shares rally

The headline equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on today, snapping three days loosing streak. Investors are closely tracking the ongoing earnings season, tariff situation and developments in the India-US trade deal. The Nifty settled above the 24,800 level after hitting the days low of 24,598.60 in early trade.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green with realty, pharma and healthcare shares gaining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 446.93 points or 0.55% to 81,337.95. The Nifty 50 index gained 140.20 points or 0.57% to 24,821.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,507 shares rose and 1,506 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.45% to 11.53. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Shanti Gold International received bids for 81,42,60,675 shares as against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 64.28 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Aditya Infotech received bids for 1,85,22,108 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.65 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 34,92,664 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.31 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.70% to 927.40. The index slumped 9.37% in the past five consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (up 3.54%), Anant Raj (up 2.75%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.24%), Godrej Properties (up 1.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.8%), DLF (up 1.66%) and Raymond (up 0.44%) advanced. On the other hand, Sobha (down 2.32%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.42%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.07%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight: Indusind Bank added 1.01%. The company reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 2.57% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 35% to Rs 452.15 crore despite of 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.59 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) fell 1.89% after the company reported a 6% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 556 crore in Q1 FY25, weighed down by rising impairments and operating costs. Despite the drop in profitability, the company's total income rose 12% to Rs 5,035 crore, compared to Rs 4,483 crore in the same period last year.

Varun Beverages rallied 5.38% after the company reported 5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.49 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 1,261.83 crore in Q2 CY2024. Net revenue from operations decreased by 2.5% YoY to Rs 7,017.37 crore in Q2 CY2025. NTPC Green Energy shed 0.98%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Arvind Fashions surged 7.90% after the apparel and retail player reported a net profit (PAT) of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY26, a nearly tenfold jump compared to Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,107 crore, up from Rs 955 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong traction across channels.

Paradeep Phosphates soared 9.34% after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4,655.57% from Rs 5.38 crore in Q1 FY25 Revenue from operations jumped 57.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,754.06 crore in Q1 FY26. Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.08% after the pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore, marking a 20% year-on-year increase, driven by resilient revenues and steady margins. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25, supported by improved operational leverage. Waaree Energies advanced 2.06% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Piramal Pharma rose 0.56%. The company has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 89 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined by 1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,934 crore. Craftsman Automation gained 3.66% after its consolidated net profit jumped 30.85% to Rs 69.6 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 53.19 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.97% year on year to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1 FY26. Global Markets: European stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors steadily absorbed the implications of the latest US-EU trade agreement, alongside a wave of corporate earnings reports.

Asian shares ended mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Investors also await the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due Wednesday stateside, where it will make a decision on whether to cut interest rates. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that a global blanket tariff would likely fall between 15% to 20%. This would affect imports from countries that have not yet negotiated separate trade agreements with the United Statements. Trump had previously announced that baseline tariffs would be just 10%. The presidents tariffs are expected to go into place on August 1.