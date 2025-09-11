ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.05% to Rs 308.50 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The funds will be used for the development and construction of a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project located in Barmer, Rajasthan. The repayment of the loan will be spread over 19 years.

The Barmer-based FDRE project is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of Rs 4.64/unit. It will integrate solar power generation with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure greater reliability and dispatchability, in line with the requirements of the power purchase agreement (PPA).