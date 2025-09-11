Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.05% to Rs 308.50 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The funds will be used for the development and construction of a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project located in Barmer, Rajasthan. The repayment of the loan will be spread over 19 years.

The Barmer-based FDRE project is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of Rs 4.64/unit. It will integrate solar power generation with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure greater reliability and dispatchability, in line with the requirements of the power purchase agreement (PPA).

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

