Outward Foreign Direct Investment slips 38% on year in Aug-25

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 2098 million in August 2025, sliding 38% compared to August 2024. It also fell around 49% on monthly basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

