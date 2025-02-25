Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma arm receives marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol

Marksans Pharma arm receives marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for the products Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg film-coated tablets.

The said medicine is used for the temporary relief of mild to moderate pain such as migraine, headache, backache, period pain, dental pain, rheumatic and muscular pain, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, and fever.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Marksans Pharma shed 0.29% to Rs 225 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sharda Motor gains on inking pact to transfer leasehold rights of Haridwar property

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Water resource crucial for India's $30 trillion economic growth, says ex NITI Aayog CEO

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story