Marksans Pharma arm receives marketing authorization for Ibuprofen and Paracetamol

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for the products Ibuprofen and Paracetamol 200 mg/500 mg film-coated tablets.

The said medicine is used for the temporary relief of mild to moderate pain such as migraine, headache, backache, period pain, dental pain, rheumatic and muscular pain, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, and fever.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Marksans Pharma shed 0.29% to Rs 225 on the BSE.

