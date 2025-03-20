Volumes jump at KEI Industries Ltd counter

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 98970 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13015 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, ITC Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 98970 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13015 shares. The stock dropped 13.10% to Rs.2,850.00. Volumes stood at 14730 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 33950 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares. The stock increased 6.12% to Rs.1,425.30. Volumes stood at 10421 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 88323 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22294 shares. The stock lost 8.70% to Rs.4,968.55. Volumes stood at 20684 shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd notched up volume of 22.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.403.90. Volumes stood at 26.5 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd saw volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.204.40. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

