Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at KEI Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at KEI Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 98970 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13015 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, ITC Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 98970 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13015 shares. The stock dropped 13.10% to Rs.2,850.00. Volumes stood at 14730 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 33950 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4562 shares. The stock increased 6.12% to Rs.1,425.30. Volumes stood at 10421 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 88323 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22294 shares. The stock lost 8.70% to Rs.4,968.55. Volumes stood at 20684 shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd notched up volume of 22.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.403.90. Volumes stood at 26.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

Russia replaces UAE as the top naphtha supplier to India in 2024-25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 870 pts higher at 76,320; Nifty tests 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

TASMAC issue: HC directs ED not to proceed further against liquor retailer

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

NCC Ltd saw volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.204.40. Volumes stood at 3.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Estate acquires prime land for luxury project in Mumbai

Zee Entertainment rallies as foreign broker maintains 'outperform' rating

Hyundai Motor to hike prices by up to 3% in April 2025

Rattanindia Enterprises gains on Nepal foray

DEV IT gains on bagging order from NICSI

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story