Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.28% to Rs 59.80 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 23.16% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.59.8038.5114.3315.119.417.619.207.479.207.47

