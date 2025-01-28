Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn rose 53.85% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %-512.50-650.00 -PBDT0.860.59 46 PBT0.800.52 54 NP0.800.52 54

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

