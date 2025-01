Rites consolidated net profit declines 16.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 575.76 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 16.69% to Rs 100.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 575.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 682.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.575.76682.8920.3824.73159.99185.80144.01170.84100.09120.14

