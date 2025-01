India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 7.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 211.67 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 7.31% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 211.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 186.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.211.67186.387.767.2521.8720.1721.5719.8716.3015.19

