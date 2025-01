Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 1183.79 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 22.00% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 1183.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1024.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1183.791024.3110.9712.22129.19138.22106.95116.5982.48105.74

