Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki announced increase in prices for Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara effective from 10 April 2024.

The price of Swift has been raised by up to Rs 25,000 and Grand Vitara Sigma variant by Rs 19,000.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 33.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,206.80 crore on 14.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 31,844.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 1.71% to trade at Rs 12,671.35 on the BSE.

