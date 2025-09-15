Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat to consider fund raising

Godawari Power & Ispat to consider fund raising

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At board meeting scheduled on 18 September 2025

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat will meet on 18 September 2025 to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of preferential issue of securities / equity shares / warrants including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

India has surpassed Japan to become third-largest automobile market

INR seen supported by dollar weakness overseas

SC halts parts of Waqf law, declines full suspension

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story