Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15212, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15212, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 25098.05. The Sensex is at 81588.28, up 0.06%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost around 8.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26804.55, down 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.