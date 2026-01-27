Associate Sponsors

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 15212, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15212, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 25098.05. The Sensex is at 81588.28, up 0.06%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost around 8.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26804.55, down 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15225, down 1.59% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% rally in NIFTY and a 18.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

