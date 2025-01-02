Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.03% on the week to stand at Rs 35.60 lakh crore as on December 27, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 1% on the week to Rs 46.62 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.9% on a year ago basis compared to 4% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation added 1.4% so far while the reserve money has edged up 0.7%.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

