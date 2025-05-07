Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12609, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 2.59% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12609, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24388.35. The Sensex is at 80647, up 0.01%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 10.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22737.6, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12586, up 0.39% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 0.52% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 2.59% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

