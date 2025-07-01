Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
In June 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 167,993 units compared to 179,228 units in June 2024, recording a decline of 6.26%. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 121,339 units, sales to other OEM of 8,812 units and exports of 37,842 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

