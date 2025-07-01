Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collection gains around 6% in June-25

GST collection gains around 6% in June-25

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of June came at Rs 1.85 lakh crore, recording a 6.2% rise compared to the same month last year, government data showed today. On month-on-month basis, GST collection dropped dipped sharply compared to Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

