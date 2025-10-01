Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.89 lakh units in Sep'25

In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 189,665 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,711 units, sales to other OEM of 11,750 units and exports of 42,204 units. Notably, the exports reached an all-time monthly high.

The GST reform has significantly improved the customer sentiment as reflected in the highest-ever deliveries of 165,000 units (first 8 days) during the ongoing Navratri festive period.

The domestic wholesale figure for the month should be seen in the context of logistical constraint towards the last part of the month.

The sales figures for September 2025 are given below: