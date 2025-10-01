TVS Motor Company achieves highest ever quarterly sales

Sell 15.07 lakh units in Q2 FY26; Registers growth of 22%

TVS Motor Company, during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, registered the highest ever quarterly sales of 15.07 Lakh units. The two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 11.90 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 14.54 Lakh units in Q2FY26. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 41% with sales increasing from 0.38 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 0.53 Lakh units in Q2FY26. Total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 3.09 Lakh units in Q2FY25 to 4.00 Lakh units in Q2FY26.

The Company recorded monthly sales of 541,064 units in September 2025 with a growth of 12% as against 482,495 units in September 2024. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 471,792 units in September 2024 to 523,923 units in September 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 12% with sales increasing from 369,138 units in September 2024 to 413,279 units in September 2025. Motorcycle registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 229,268 units in September 2024 to 249,621 units in September 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 186,751 units in September 2024 to 218,928 units in September 2025.