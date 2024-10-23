MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 384.27 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 25.42% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 384.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 310.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.384.27310.3775.2875.61105.1483.57103.7882.5176.7261.17

