MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 384.27 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services rose 25.42% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 384.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 310.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales384.27310.37 24 OPM %75.2875.61 -PBDT105.1483.57 26 PBT103.7882.51 26 NP76.7261.17 25
