Mastek secures 85m engineering contract with UK Home Office

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Mastek (UK), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Mastek announced that it has secured an engineering contract with the Home Office, with an overall budget of circa 85m/$110m+. Delivering to Migration and Borders Policy, the engagement deploys specialist engineering practices and teams to support, maintain, and enhance the Home Office's flagship ATLAS platform, the core system enabling Visa and Study routes, Asylum Casework, Border Force Operations, and Immigration Enforcement.

The service aims to scale ATLAS, making its common components scalable, resilient and highly available. A combination of high-end engineering techniques and AI-driven engineering accelerators will be applied across human and automated casework and the modernisation of the platform. Mastek expects significant growth in this contract, as the department plans to deliver various complex policies through the Atlas system over the coming few years.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

