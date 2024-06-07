Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phaneesh Murthy joins InfoBeans as Advisor

Phaneesh Murthy joins InfoBeans as Advisor

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
InfoBeans Technologies has brought on IT industry veteran Phaneesh Murthy as Advisor to the Board to help achieve their long-term growth goals. Bringing his immense expertise from leadership roles in Infosys, iGate and advising a number of companies, Murthy will help the InfoBeans team become a sought after global name in the digital engineering and AI spheres.

With decades of collective experience and proven track record of success in scaling businesses, Murthy brings invaluable insights and strategic guidance in positioning companies for rapid expansion and market dominance. As Advisor to the Board, Murthy will help InfoBeans with strategy for accelerated growth and the right positioning for scaling, leading to greater value creation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Information Technology stocks slide

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares fall

Wipro spurts on bagging $500-mln deal

Metal stocks rise

Telecom shares gain

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Market drift higher; Nifty climbs above 22,900

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story