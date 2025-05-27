Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 209.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 246.37 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 209.89% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 246.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 238.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.55% to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 791.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 782.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

