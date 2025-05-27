Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of PS IT Infrastructure & Services reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales06.85 -100 020.72 -100 OPM %0-142.48 -0-131.76 - PBDT0.08-9.76 LP -0.58-27.30 98 PBT0.08-9.76 LP -0.58-27.30 98 NP0.23-2.89 LP -0.43-20.43 98

