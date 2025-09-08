Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates rises after securing development rights for Gurugram-based land parcel

Max Estates rises after securing development rights for Gurugram-based land parcel

Sep 08 2025
Max Estates added 2.24% to Rs 442.75 after the company announced a deal that secures the development rights to a prime land parcel measuring 7.25 acre strategically located in Sector 59, Gurugram, on the Golf Course Extension Road.

This deal entails the purchase of 100% shareholding in Base Buildwell (BBPL), a project SPV holding license, and development rights over 7.25 acre of land, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The project has a development potential of nearly 1.3 million square feet with an expected outlay of approximately Rs 534 crore and is expected to generate a booking value of more than Rs 3,000 crore.

With this deal, Max Estates GDV pipeline expands from Rs 14,000 crore to over Rs 17,000 crore, comprising multiple projects across Gurugram and Noida scheduled for launch from Q3 FY26 onwards.

This deal marks Max Estates' continued expansion in Gurugram's luxury residential market, complementing its successfully launched Estate 360 project located on Dwarka Expressway (Sector 36 A), which has achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,800 crore, and upcoming launch of an 18.23 acre development contiguous to Estate 360, with a potential of 4 million square feet of saleable area and GDV of Rs 9,000 crore.

Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director, Max Estates, said: This marquee deal is a significant milestone in Max Estates journey of building NCRs most trusted luxury real estate brand.

It furthers our unwavering commitment to curate LiveWell and WorkWell experiences across key development vectors in Delhi NCR, including Noida Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road (GCER). GCER is today among the most vibrant residential hubs, and this project will strengthen our growing footprint in Gurugram.

Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group. The company develops premium commercial and residential spaces in Delhi NCR. The company has developed a very well diversified portfolio of real estate across the two asset classes in Delhi NCR and in this pursuit has partnered with New York Life Insurance Company (NYL) particularly for commercial office platform.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.12% to Rs 51.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 08 2025

