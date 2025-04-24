Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.03% to Rs 1018.00 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 2.81% to Rs 183.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 1018.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 916.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.71% to Rs 496.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 3642.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3488.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1018.00916.90 11 3642.403488.60 4 OPM %33.7534.56 -28.6029.08 - PBDT346.60320.10 8 1060.501057.80 0 PBT240.50209.00 15 627.90631.90 -1 NP183.30188.60 -3 496.20510.00 -3

