Max India soars after announcing Rs 125 crore rights issue plan

Max India zoomed 16.77% to Rs 236.35 after the company announced plans to raise up to Rs 125 crore through a rights issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The shares will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date, which will be determined later, according to a regulatory filing.

To implement the rights issue, the company will finalize the detailed termssuch as issue price, entitlement ratio, record date, payment terms, and timingin line with applicable laws, it added.

Earlier, on 20 March 2025, Max India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Antara Senior Livingmade an investment of Rs 7.03 crore in Max Estates Noida to acquire a 10% equity stake in it.

Max India is the holding company of Max Groups senior care business, Antara, an integrated service provider for all senior care needs.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 17.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 12.3% year on year to Rs 39.64 crore in Q3 FY25.

