Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 122.27 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 21.84% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 122.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.122.2798.734.644.865.674.685.674.654.243.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News