Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 103.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 49.32% to Rs 3103.65 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 103.25% to Rs 662.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.32% to Rs 3103.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2078.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.09% to Rs 1936.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 9466.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7827.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3103.652078.59 49 9466.587827.18 21 OPM %16.8910.13 -14.9110.21 - PBDT871.57419.90 108 2507.961478.26 70 PBT848.64399.53 112 2424.831402.68 73 NP662.97326.19 103 1936.971119.03 73

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

