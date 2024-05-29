Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 103.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.32% to Rs 3103.65 croreNet profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 103.25% to Rs 662.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.32% to Rs 3103.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2078.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.09% to Rs 1936.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 9466.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7827.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
