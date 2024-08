From Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has received a Notification of Award of Contract on 08 August 2024 from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn(ONGC) for Wellhead Platforms and Associated Pipeline Project (DSF-II) on EPC reimbursable basis (OBE) at the ceiling price of Rs 4676.32 crore.

