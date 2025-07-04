Mazda Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2025.

Mazda Ltd spiked 15.13% to Rs 278.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2546 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd soared 14.12% to Rs 34.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month. PC Jeweller Ltd surged 14.04% to Rs 16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 300.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.82 lakh shares in the past one month. Vaswani Industries Ltd gained 13.80% to Rs 50.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6853 shares in the past one month.