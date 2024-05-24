Mazda standalone net profit declines 11.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.98% to Rs 57.55 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 11.85% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 57.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.36% to Rs 31.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 225.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

