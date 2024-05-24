Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazda standalone net profit declines 11.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Mazda standalone net profit declines 11.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 13.98% to Rs 57.55 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 11.85% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 57.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.36% to Rs 31.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 225.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.5566.90 -14 225.43191.52 18 OPM %21.0122.63 -17.6419.40 - PBDT13.9015.59 -11 45.8138.87 18 PBT12.8814.64 -12 41.7935.72 17 NP9.3710.63 -12 31.5226.63 18

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

