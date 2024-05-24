Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 217.10 croreNet profit of Orchid Pharma declined 44.27% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 217.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.99% to Rs 92.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 819.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 665.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
