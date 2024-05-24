Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net Loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 42.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.402.00 20 11.3811.19 2 OPM %-244.58-70.50 --111.42-20.46 - PBDT-20.96-11.46 -83 -66.8650.77 PL PBT-21.45-11.93 -80 -68.8248.85 PL NP-21.30-11.03 -93 -66.1842.56 PL

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

