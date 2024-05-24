Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 52.33% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net Loss of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.33% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 42.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.039.21 52 42.4029.21 45 OPM %5.061.19 --7.19-11.09 - PBDT0.62-2.03 LP -9.47-8.78 -8 PBT0.17-2.42 LP -11.09-10.34 -7 NP-0.08-1.38 94 -10.80-8.92 -21

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

