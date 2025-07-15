Power Mech Projects edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 551.35 crore

Power Mech Projects added 1.91% to Rs 3280.00 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 551.35 crore from SJVN Thermal (P) and Jhabua Power.

The company won a contract worth Rs 498.39 crore from SJVN Thermal (P). This order is for commissioning support and a comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the coal-based Supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), which includes two 660 MW units. This project is located at Chausa, Buxar District, Bihar, and is expected to be completed within 39 months.

Power Mech has also secured a Rs 52.96 crore order from Jhabua Power. This contract covers the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1x600 MW unit. The plant is situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. The contract period is for three years, with a provision for a one-year extension.