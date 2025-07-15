Power Mech Projects edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 551.35 crore

Power Mech Projects added 1.91% to Rs 3280.00 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 551.35 crore from SJVN Thermal (P) and Jhabua Power.
The company won a contract worth Rs 498.39 crore from SJVN Thermal (P). This order is for commissioning support and a comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the coal-based Supercritical Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP), which includes two 660 MW units. This project is located at Chausa, Buxar District, Bihar, and is expected to be completed within 39 months.
Power Mech has also secured a Rs 52.96 crore order from Jhabua Power. This contract covers the operation and maintenance of the boiler, turbine, and generator for a 1x600 MW unit. The plant is situated at Village Barela, Post Office-Attaria, Tehsil-Ghansore, District Seoni-480997, Madhya Pradesh. The contract period is for three years, with a provision for a one-year extension.
Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.
The companys consolidated net profit advanced 53.8% to Rs 129.79 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,853.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app