Ind-Swift Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2025.

Ind-Swift Ltd surged 13.22% to Rs 18.59 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68067 shares in the past one month.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd spiked 11.61% to Rs 47.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd soared 10.01% to Rs 528.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22000 shares in the past one month.

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 30.61. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8414 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 78.41. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59076 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

