Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX jumps on buzz of SEBI's plan to deepen commodity market

MCX jumps on buzz of SEBI's plan to deepen commodity market

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 3.66% to Rs 7930.85 after reports said SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey outlined new reform measures for the commodity derivatives market.

Speaking at an event hosted by MCX, Pandey reportedly said strengthening the commodity market is a key priority. He added that SEBI is in talks with the government to permit banks, insurers and pension funds to trade in commodities, a move that could expand institutional participation and improve liquidity.

The regulator is also examining a proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in non-cash settled, non-agricultural contracts. Currently, FPIs are restricted to cash-settled products such as crude oil and natural gas. Broader access to bullion and base metals, analysts say, could boost activity on domestic exchanges like MCX.

Pandey further said commodity brokers will be brought under Samuhik Prativedan Manch, a unified compliance reporting framework, by December 2025. He added SEBI is also working with the government to address GST-related hurdles in physical delivery of commodities.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).

On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25. Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pavna Inds gains after signing MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to build auto-component facility

Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Barometers trade with minor gains; auto shares advance

Nagreeka Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story