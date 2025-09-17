Pavna Inds gains after signing MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to build auto-component facility

Pavna Industries added 3.14% to Rs 41.69 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to set up auto-components manufacturing facility at the Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu.As part of the MoU, the Government of Tamil Nadu has assured its full support and facilitation for the timely and effective execution of the project. The proposed facility will further enhance the companys manufacturing footprint, strengthen its position in the automotive ecosystem, and contribute to the states vision of advancing as a hub for future mobility solutions.
Swapnil Jain, managing director, Pavna Industries, said, We are proud to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu for this project, which will generate employment, create new opportunities for local talent, and support the states thriving automotive ecosystem.
This initiative is closely aligned with the Make in India vision and underscores Pavna Industries dedication to nation-building through world-class manufacturing. We value the support extended by the Government of Tamil Nadu in enabling this expansion.
Pavna Industries engaged in the business of manufacturing wide range of high-quality automotive parts for reputed OEMs serving different vehicle segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.
The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 2.23 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales declined 23.4% YoY to Rs 60.40 crore in Q1 FY26.
