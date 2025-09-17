Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sep 17 2025
Moschip Technologies Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2025.

KIOCL Ltd tumbled 5.24% to Rs 435.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 83873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd lost 4.50% to Rs 256.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd crashed 3.21% to Rs 792.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83158 shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd corrected 2.80% to Rs 352.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26467 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd pared 2.55% to Rs 820.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33216 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

