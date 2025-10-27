Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 74.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.78% to Rs 23.51 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 74.07% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.78% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.5117.842.343.760.661.520.441.281.410.81

