Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 20.02% to Rs 172.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 1138.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 922.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1138.29922.1924.9327.33300.85265.38229.23202.79172.77143.95

