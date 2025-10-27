Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1109.66 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 17.75% to Rs 69.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1109.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1029.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1109.661029.0012.2112.09134.09119.8292.8680.2269.4759.00

