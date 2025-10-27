Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 45.72 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 29.85% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.7250.3762.3466.118.6912.497.8711.716.118.71

